Photo : YONHAP News

In order to protect teachers, schools are considering implementing a plan which would require parents to make advance reservations when visiting schools.The announcement from the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education comes as the office is establishing a new team to oversee responses to violations of teachers' rights.According to the proposed plan, each school will also be assigned a lawyer who can provide legal assistance if a teacher is accused of child abuse.Meanwhile, Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon held a New Year's press conference at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education on Thursday and announced the office's main plans for this year.The plan contains 25 action tasks and 88 detailed action tasks set up in accordance with five policy directions -- quality education, equality, coexistence, the future, and health.