Death Toll from Japan Quake Climbs to 81

Photo : KBS News

The death toll from the seven-point-six magnitude earthquake that hit Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday climbed to 81.According to Japan's NHK, the figure rose after eight additional deaths were confirmed in Wajima city in Ishikawa after 6 p.m. Wednesday.Prefecture authorities said that the number of people who are unaccounted for reached 51 as of 11 a.m. Thursday.Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun said the number of injured was estimated to stand at a total of 396, including 323 in Ishikawa alone.With the 72-hour window closing in, authorities are exerting all-out efforts toward search and rescue operations.Earlier in the day, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a news conference that the government is aiming to rescue more people by Thursday night when 72 hours would have passed since the quake hit Japan.The quake has left some 30-thousand households without power and roughly 110-thousand households with no water supply in Ishikawa, Toyama and Niigata prefectures.