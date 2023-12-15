Menu Content

National Assembly Speaker Confident 'Itaewon Disaster Special Act' Will Be Passed

Written: 2024-01-04 16:49:10Updated: 2024-01-04 16:58:17

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo said Thursday that while rival parties are struggling to come to an agreement on the Itaewon Disaster Special Act, both parties will come to a "70-80 percent agreement."

During the New Year's press conference held at the National Assembly, Kim said the differences of opinion on the act have been greatly narrowed and that there are only one or two differences of opinion.

Kim stressed that the act must be passed in order to meet the demands of the victims' families.

Meanwhile, in regards to the main opposition Democratic Party(DP)-led bill on special counsel probe into First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged stock manipulation and the so-called Daejang-dong 'Five Billion Won Club', the speaker said the bill will take about a week before it's transferred to the government.

The "double special prosecution bill" was passed unilaterally at the National Assembly on December 28 last year and is expected to be transferred by the end of the week.
