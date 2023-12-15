Nat'l Assembly Sends to Gov't 2 Special Counsel Probe Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly on Thursday sent to the government two bills seeking to introduce independent counsels to investigate First Lady Kim Keon-hee and the Daejang-dong land development scandal.The so-called “Five Billion Won Club” bill aims to create an independent probe into bribery charges related to the Daejang-dong scandal while the other calls for a special counsel to look into allegations regarding the first lady's involvement in the case of Deutsche Motor's stock price manipulation.The bills, which were fast-tracked by the National Assembly in April, were passed at a plenary session last Thursday with only the main opposition Democratic Party and minor opposition parties taking part in the vote.Upon receiving the bills, the presidential office is set to convene an extraordinary Cabinet meeting and discuss ways to veto the bills.The top office had earlier said the bills would be vetoed once they are transferred to the government.