Photo : YONHAP News

A court has granted a pretrial detention warrant for the attacker of the main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung on charges of attempted murder.The Busan District Court issued the warrant for the assailant, a man in his sixties surnamed Kim, on Thursday.In issuing the warrant, the court said the suspect is a flight risk when taking into account the details, danger and severity of the crime.Kim stabbed the left side of the DP chief's neck earlier on Tuesday after approaching him under the pretense of being a supporter while Lee was inspecting the site of delayed construction for a new airport on Gadeok Island.Kim was apprehended at the scene of the attack and has since been subject to police investigation.