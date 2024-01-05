US to Raise N. Korea's Ballistic Missile Supply to Russia at UNSC

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations said that the U.S. will formally raise the issue of North Korea’s provision of ballistic missiles to Russia at the UN Security Council(UNSC).Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the remarks in a statement on Thursday, saying that the two countries are both blatantly violating the UN arms embargo prohibiting all UN Member States from procuring arms or related materiel from the North as well as outbound shipments by the regime of such items.The ambassador said that Russia is expected to use additional missiles from North Korea to destroy more of Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and kill more civilians.The U.S. envoy said that it is unacceptable for Moscow, a permanent UNSC member, to disregard its obligation to comply with the embargo, adding that Pyongyang is also violating sanctions as it improves its ballistic missile technology through test launches.The ambassador said she will raise the issue at the UNSC meeting regarding Ukraine set for next Wednesday.The Council banned trade of conventional heavy weapons and ballistic missiles with North Korea in 2006, and later expanded the arms embargo to include small arms.