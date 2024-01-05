US Security Survey Ranks N. Korea-Driven Crisis among Top Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

An acute security crisis in Northeast Asia caused by North Korea's development and testing of nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles has once again been assessed as one of the biggest threats facing the U.S.The Center for Preventive Action under the Council on Foreign Relations released the outcome of the Preventive Priorities Survey on Thursday, categorizing 30 security threats this year into three tiers based on responses by some 550 U.S. officials and foreign policy experts.A potential North Korea-driven crisis was included on Tier One of eight contingencies, along with a possible spread of the Israel-Hamas war and an escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine.The report characterized the likelihood of the North Korea-related contingency as "moderate" with a "high" impact on U.S. national interests, a classification that indicates a direct threat to the U.S. homeland or ally that would likely trigger a military response.The risk posed by the North was included in the top tier last year as well.