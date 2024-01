Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly visited a factory producing mobile launchers for intercontinental ballistic missiles(ICBMs) along with his daughter Ju-ae.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency reported on Friday that Kim inspected major transporter erector launchers(TELs) and military vehicles manufactured at the factory.Kim reportedly praised the workers for exceeding the production target presented by the party and spurring efforts to achieve a new goal for 2024, while stressing the role and status of the factory in effort​s to achieve the historic task of enhancing national defense capabilities.Kim was accompanied by his sister, Kim Yo-jong, and other major party officials.The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the Workers’ Party, also published the story along with photos of the leader and his daughter inspecting the factory where several transporter erector launchers were parked.