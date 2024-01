Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean tourist was shot and killed by a mugger while visiting the unincorporated U.S. territory of Guam.According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Friday, the South Korean national was transported to a hospital upon being shot on Thursday but later died.The ministry said a consular representative from the South Korean Consulate in Hagåtña is providing consular assistance at the hospital.According to local media outlets, a South Korean male tourist presumed to be in his 50s was fatally shot at Gun Beach in the Tumon area at around 8 p.m. Thursday.