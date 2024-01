Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said on Thursday that the U.S. will remain focused on working with its allies and partners to maintain regional security, stability and prosperity amid nuclear threats from North Korea.Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder issued the position during a press briefing, saying that no one wants to see conflict in that region.Asked if the U.S. extended deterrence can contain nuclear threats from North Korea, the spokesperson said that the strategy will continue to contribute "directly" toward regional security.North Korea has been ramping up its rhetoric against South Korea and the U.S. since leader Kim Jong-un redefined inter-Korean relations as a relationship between two hostile countries and called for accelerated preparations for a war.