Top Office to Consider Establishing Office for First Lady’s Activities

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said it will consider establishing a separate office to manage the first lady’s activities.A senior official at the top office told reporters on Friday that while the administration had not set up the office as part of a campaign pledge by the president, it will be reviewed upon support from a majority of the public.As for appointing a special inspector tasked with investigating corruption among the president's family members, the official reiterated that such an appointment would require a recommendation from both the ruling and opposition parties.The official said the ruling People Power Party stands by its previous commitment to cooperation on recommending a candidate for the role should the main opposition Democratic Party cooperate to recommend a head for a foundation on North Korea’s human rights.The official added that consideration of the two matters is not related to a set of bills on special counsel probes into the so-called "Five Billion Won Club" in the Daejang-dong development scandal and First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged stock manipulation, which were vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol.