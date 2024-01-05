Top Office to Consider Establishing Office for First Lady’s Activities

The presidential office said it will consider establishing a separate office to manage the first lady’s activities.
A senior official at the top office told reporters on Friday that while the administration had not set up the office as part of a campaign pledge by the president, it will be reviewed upon support from a majority of the public.
As for appointing a special inspector tasked with investigating corruption among the president's family members, the official reiterated that such an appointment would require a recommendation from both the ruling and opposition parties.
The official said the ruling People Power Party stands by its previous commitment to cooperation on recommending a candidate for the role should the main opposition Democratic Party cooperate to recommend a head for a foundation on North Korea’s human rights.
The official added that consideration of the two matters is not related to a set of bills on special counsel probes into the so-called "Five Billion Won Club" in the Daejang-dong development scandal and First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged stock manipulation, which were vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol.