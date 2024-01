Photo : YONHAP News

An evacuation order has been issued for residents on the northwestern border islands of Yeonpyeong and Baengnyeong on Friday following a North Korean artillery provocation.According to Ongjin County, authorities have issued the order for Yeonpyeong residents every 30 minutes since the first was issued at 12:02 p.m.The local Yeonpyeong-myeon office called for the evacuation of residents to eight shelters on the island per a request by the military, while the Baengnyeong-myeon office aired a similar order for its residents.An official at the Yeonpyeong administrative office said the alert is related to a North Korean provocation and a maritime countermeasure from the island by South Korean forces, and added there are no reports of damage from residents.Maritime authorities also suspended operation of passenger ships linking the border islands to Incheon.