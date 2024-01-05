Opposition Bloc Slams Yoon's Veto of Special Counsel Probe Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

A bloc of four opposition parties slammed President Yoon Suk Yeol for vetoing a set of bills on special counsel investigations into the so-called "Five Billion Won Club" in the Daejang-dong development scandal and First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged stock manipulation.At a rally at the National Assembly on Friday, the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), the minor Justice Party, the Jinbo Party and the Basic Income Party said fairness and justice in the nation have collapsed.DP floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo said the president and Cabinet members, who should be working for the people in accordance with the Constitution, have abandoned their responsibility.Hong said no president in the past had refused a special counsel or a prosecutorial investigation into themselves or a family member, adding that Yoon will be remembered in history for being the first head of state to do so.As for the presidential office's position that the bills are unjust and politically motivated, Hong said the government and ruling party have only themselves to blame for the prominence of the bills shortly before April’s general elections.Justice Party interim chief Kim Jun-woo called for the passage of the bills for the second time with two-thirds of parliament in support as the final legislative act of the 21st National Assembly.