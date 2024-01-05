Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

JCS: N. Korea Fired over 200 Shells North of Pair of Border Islands

Written: 2024-01-05 13:50:40Updated: 2024-01-05 14:54:31

JCS: N. Korea Fired over 200 Shells North of Pair of Border Islands

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea fired over 200 rounds of artillery from north of South Korea's border islands of Baengnyeong and Yeonpyeong Friday morning, prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders for residents in the area.

According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), the firings took place between 9 and 11 a.m., with the point of impact above the Northern Limit Line(NLL), the de facto maritime border, with no damage inflicted on the South Korean military.

The military termed the latest firings as provocation by the North that threatens peace and escalates tensions on the Korean Peninsula, following the regime's unilateral termination of the 2018 inter-Korean military deal on November 23, 2023.

The JCS urged Pyongyang to immediately suspend the provocation, gravely warning that the regime is responsible for the escalation of such a crisis.

It said the militaries from South Korea and the U.S. are in close coordination as they track down and conduct surveillance on the North's movements, pledging corresponding measures to the regime's provocation.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >