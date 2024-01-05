Parties Engage in War of Nerves over 2nd Vote on Vetoed Bills

Rival political parties are engaging in a war of nerves over the timing of a second vote seeking to override President Yoon Suk Yeol’s veto of two special counsel probe bills.
The bills concern the so-called "Five Billion Won Club" in the Daejang-dong development scandal and First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged stock manipulation.
The ruling People Power Party(PPP) on Friday called for a vote during a plenary session next Tuesday, with PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok saying that a delay in the vote is politically and ethically unacceptable.
The main opposition Democratic Party(DP), on the other hand, is mulling over seeking adjudication by the Constitutional Court on jurisdictional disputes.
A DP official told Yonhap News Agency that a vote on Tuesday is unlikely as the opposition plans to make a decision on going the judicial route after collecting expert opinions.
The DP's majority in parliament is not enough to override the presidential rejection, which requires passage by a two-thirds majority in a plenary session attended by more than half of all lawmakers.