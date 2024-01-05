Parties Engage in War of Nerves over 2nd Vote on Vetoed Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties are engaging in a war of nerves over the timing of a second vote seeking to override President Yoon Suk Yeol’s veto of two special counsel probe bills.The bills concern the so-called "Five Billion Won Club" in the Daejang-dong development scandal and First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged stock manipulation.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) on Friday called for a vote during a plenary session next Tuesday, with PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok saying that a delay in the vote is politically and ethically unacceptable.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP), on the other hand, is mulling over seeking adjudication by the Constitutional Court on jurisdictional disputes.A DP official told Yonhap News Agency that a vote on Tuesday is unlikely as the opposition plans to make a decision on going the judicial route after collecting expert opinions.The DP's majority in parliament is not enough to override the presidential rejection, which requires passage by a two-thirds majority in a plenary session attended by more than half of all lawmakers.