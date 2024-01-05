Parties Gear up for Clash over Yoon’s Veto of 2 Special Probe Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday vetoed two special probe bills, one of which concerns allegations against First Lady Kim Keon-hee. The ruling People Power Party says the president did the right thing by vetoing the "evil laws" meant to influence the general elections, while the main opposition Democratic Party accused the president of abusing his power.Max Lee has this report.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol has vetoed two special probe bills railroaded through parliament by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) a day after his office received them on Thursday.One involves allegations against First Lady Kim Keon-hee of alleged stock manipulation concerning Deutch Motors, while the other targets six members of the so-called “Five Billion Won Club” involved in the Daejang-dong land development scandal.According to presidential chief of staff Lee Kwan-sup, Yoon's veto of the pair of bills was a reflection of the president’s “responsibility to protect human rights and constitutional values as the guardian of the Constitution and the rule of law, and to fairly oversee the elections."The DP, however, accused the president of abusing his veto power to bury misdeeds by his wife, adding that he has prioritized his family over the people.With the latest veto bringing Yoon’s total exercise of the power to four instances, public sentiment may turn against the ruling bloc as the final stretch before the April general elections nears.The DP could also request jurisdictional adjudication by the Constitutional Court in light of the difficulty of overcoming the president’s rejection, which requires a majority of lawmakers present for a vote from which two-thirds in favor overrides the veto.Despite its parliamentary strength, the main opposition is 20 seats short of the ability to unilaterally achieve such a result.Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.