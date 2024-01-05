Menu Content

Politics

Rival Camps Mulling Penalties for Nominees with Hate Speech History

Written: 2024-01-05 16:00:57Updated: 2024-01-05 16:54:32

Photo : YONHAP News

Both the ruling and opposition camps are considering incorporating into the nomination process for general election candidates penalties for histories of remarks that promote politics of hate.

Both camps have already introduced punitive measures in the nomination process for those who have caused controversy with problematic remarks in public appearances, but are now aiming to further tighten the criteria to include exclusion in the wake of the recent attack against main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung.

A former member of the ruling People Power Party’s(PPP) leadership told Yonhap News Agency on Friday that both sides should not allow people who have promoted hate and rage to be in politics.

PPP interim leader Han Dong-hoon hinted at the possibility of slapping penalties on such figures in the process of nominating candidates for the general elections when he spoke with reporters on Thursday, saying that South Korea's society and people will not tolerate remarks or politics that encourage hatred.

The DP, on its part, revealed earlier this month that preliminary candidate-vetting will include a review of any past reckless remarks.

Some observers have voiced the need for sanctions that would guarantee effectiveness amid the absence of a substantial criteria to define hate speech or reckless words.
