Newly appointed trade minister Ahn Duk-geun visited on Friday the Port of Pyeongtaek, a major port for exporting automobiles.Upon visiting the exclusive wharf of Kia Motors in the port, Ahn vowed to place top priority on maintaining brisk auto exports and achieving record performances in such exports just like last year.In 2023 the nation reached new highs in outbound shipments of automobiles after selling overseas nearly two-point-eight million units and reaching 70-point-nine billion dollars in terms of the value of such exports.Ahn added that the government will pursue export policies focused on three goals: strengthening support infrastructure, diversifying markets and expanding export bases.The trade ministry also plans to inject 355 trillion won into trade financing and expand trade networks with key economies via free trade agreements as well as trade and investment promotion frameworks.