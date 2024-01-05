Menu Content

Gov't Urges N. Korea and Russia to Stop Arms Trade

Written: 2024-01-05 17:26:52Updated: 2024-01-05 17:49:27

Photo : KBS News

The government has urged North Korea and Russia to halt trading arms in the wake of Washington’s announcement that Moscow used a ballistic missile it obtained from Pyongyang in attacking Ukraine. 

A foreign ministry official said Friday that by using North Korean weapons in its war against Ukraine, Russia has contradicted itself as it had been part of adopting UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions that sanction the North.  

Trading of arms, including ballistic missiles, between the North and Russia is a clear violation of multiple UNSC resolutions. 

The ministry official urged Moscow and Pyongyang to immediately suspend such trading, saying such arms deal poses a serious threat not only to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula but in the world as a whole.  

The official said Seoul will work closely with the international community to sternly deal with military cooperation between the North and Russia as a member of the UNSC.  

South Korea is likely to raise the arms deal issue during a UNSC meeting on Ukraine scheduled to be held next Wednesday.
