Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Kim Jong-un Sends Exceptional Letter of Condolence to Japan after Earthquake

Written: 2024-01-06 12:21:51Updated: 2024-01-06 13:42:50

Kim Jong-un Sends Exceptional Letter of Condolence to Japan after Earthquake

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a letter of condolence to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida following a devastating earthquake in western Japan.

In the letter published by the regime's official state media Korean Central News Agency, Kim expressed his "deep sympathy and condolences" for the casualties and losses that Japan suffered in the earthquake on New Year's Day.

He referred to Kishida by a Korean honorific term reserved for national leaders.

Kim also expressed hope that the people affected by the quake overcome the aftermath quickly and return to normal lives.

North Korea has typically reserved such post-disaster letters of sympathy for "anti-American" nations such as Syria or Cuba.

The letter may be designed to help elevate Kim and North Korea's image by separating political and military problems from humanitarian issues.

It may also signal Pyongyang's desire to improve ties with Japan as a "new Cold War" takes root between South Korea, the United States and Japan on one side and North Korea, China and Russia on the other.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >