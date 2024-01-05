Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

U.S. Slaps Korean Steel Company with 2.69% Duty for Dumping Tin Mill Products

Written: 2024-01-06 13:22:44Updated: 2024-01-06 14:20:25

U.S. Slaps Korean Steel Company with 2.69% Duty for Dumping Tin Mill Products

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. government ruled that steel companies in South Korea and China are dumping tin mill products in the United States.

The U.S. Commerce Department announced a final decision Friday that faulted companies from Canada, China, Germany and Korea for unfairly pricing tin mill products, which are used to make food cans and other items.

The Commerce Department also announced duty rates on products from said countries.

Chinese tin mill products face 122-point-52 percent antidumping duty, while Canada faces a five-point-27 percent duty, Germany a six-point-88 percent duty and Korea a two-point-69 percent duty.

South Korea was left out of the preliminary ruling issued in August but the country's TCC Steel was hit with a two-point-69 percent duty in the final ruling.

The Commerce Department explained that the Korean company submitted corrections to its materials after the preliminary ruling that resulted in changes to the department's dumping calculations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >