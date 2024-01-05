U.S. Slaps Korean Steel Company with 2.69% Duty for Dumping Tin Mill Products

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. government ruled that steel companies in South Korea and China are dumping tin mill products in the United States.The U.S. Commerce Department announced a final decision Friday that faulted companies from Canada, China, Germany and Korea for unfairly pricing tin mill products, which are used to make food cans and other items.The Commerce Department also announced duty rates on products from said countries.Chinese tin mill products face 122-point-52 percent antidumping duty, while Canada faces a five-point-27 percent duty, Germany a six-point-88 percent duty and Korea a two-point-69 percent duty.South Korea was left out of the preliminary ruling issued in August but the country's TCC Steel was hit with a two-point-69 percent duty in the final ruling.The Commerce Department explained that the Korean company submitted corrections to its materials after the preliminary ruling that resulted in changes to the department's dumping calculations.