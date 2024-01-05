Another Highly Pathogenic AI Case Reported in Cheonan, Total Rises to 27

Photo : YONHAP News

Another case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) was reported in South Chungcheong Province.According to the provincial government on Sunday, a case at a poultry farm in Cheonan was confirmed as a highly pathogenic H5 AI infection the previous day. It was the second case in the province after the first was reported in December in Asan.The new detection brought the season’s cases at poultry farms to 27 since the first was confirmed at a duck farm in Goheung, South Jeolla Province, on December 4.Authorities immediately sent an initial response team to the farm with some 239-thousand chickens in order to implement quarantine measures, including cordoning off the property, conducting an epidemiological study and emergency culling.The province also issued a 24-hour standstill order for poultry farms, livestock facilities and vehicles through 1 p.m. Sunday while conducting tests on 42 poultry farms within the ten-kilometer radius of the affected farm.