Politics

Written: 2024-01-08 09:33:19Updated: 2024-01-08 09:47:08

Former DP Lawmaker Lee Sang-min to Join PPP Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Rep. Lee Sang-min, who left the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) last month, will join the ruling People Power Party(PPP) on Monday.

A PPP official said that Lee will join in a ceremony that will focus on expanding the party’s influence externally.

Appearing on a radio show on Monday, the lawmaker confirmed that he has made up his mind to join the ruling camp, and an induction ceremony will be held during the PPP’s emergency steering committee meeting in the morning.

Explaining his decision, Lee said that attempts to form a coalition with others were too difficult and he felt limited.

He went on to say that joining a new party does not conform to his future political schedule, adding that the new parties announced by former PPP chair Lee Jun-seok and former DP chair Lee Nak-yon have yet to materialize.

The now-independent lawmaker, who left the DP in December of last year, held a lunch meeting last Saturday with PPP interim leader Han Dong-hoon, who said after that he asked Lee sincerely to join the party.
