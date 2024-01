Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office is examining how the previous government ran the office of the first lady as it considers a reinstatement.A top office official told KBS on Sunday that a review is under way of operations under the previous government as well as the management of offices for foreign leaders’ spouses.Another senior official said that, if installed, it will operate as an independent organization, adding that the size and other details are also under review.Speaking to reporters last Friday after President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed a bill that sought a special counsel probe into his wife, Kim Keon-hee, a senior top office official told reporters that a reinstatement was possible should a majority of the public consider it beneficial.Yoon dismantled the office in accordance with a campaign pledge as part of downsizing the executive office.