S. Korea to Launch 2 More Military Spy Satellites in April, November

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to launch two more military reconnaissance satellites this year from a U.S. space station.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) said on Monday that the two satellites will be launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida in April and November.The orbiters will be equipped with synthetic aperture radar, which creates images by shooting electromagnetic waves at a ground target and synthesizing the reflected signal, making it possible to closely observe North Korea's movements regardless of the weather.The arms procurement agency said that operation in conjunction with the electro-optical and infrared satellite launched in December will strengthen the country's capability to detect signs of nuclear and missile provocations by the North.The development of the two spacecraft was led by the Agency for Defense Development with the participation of domestic aerospace companies such as Korea Aerospace Industries and Hanwha Systems.