Photo : YONHAP News

Five-term Rep. Lee Sang-min, who left the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) last month, joined the ruling People Power Party(PPP) on Monday ahead of the general elections in April.The PPP held an induction ceremony for Lee on Monday, who wore a red tie, the color of the conservative party.Lee said that the success for the Yoon Suk Yeol government depends on the ruling party winning the most parliamentary seats in the April elections, calling for efforts to quickly fix its shortcomings and defects.The lawmaker, who has been elected five times in the central city of Daejeon, expressed hope that he can contribute to a PPP victory.Lee left the DP in December, criticizing the leadership of main opposition chair Lee Jae-myung.