Photo : YONHAP News

The police plan to decide on Tuesday whether to disclose the identity of the suspect accused of stabbing main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung.The Busan Metropolitan Police said on Monday that its identity disclosure committee will convene the following day to determine whether to release the personal information of the suspect surnamed Kim.The current law permits information such as the suspect's name, age and face to be disclosed in cases that entail serious harm with sufficient evidence when it is in the public's interest and meets the legal right to know.The police said that Kim's political affiliation will not likely be publicized, in accordance with the political party law.The 67-year-old suspect was placed in pretrial detention on charges of attempted murder after stabbing the DP chair in the neck with a camping knife in the southeastern port city of Busan last Tuesday.