Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Gov't Says Taeyoung Group Must Submit Additional Self-Rescue Plan

Written: 2024-01-08 12:27:10Updated: 2024-01-08 15:27:15

Gov't Says Taeyoung Group Must Submit Additional Self-Rescue Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says Taeyoung Group must submit another substantial self-rescue plan to gain the trust of its creditors in addition to the four plans unveiled when applying for a workout of Taeyoung Engineering and Construction(E&C).

Finance minister Choi Sang-mok discussed the issue on Monday with heads of the Bank of Korea, Financial Services Commission, Financial Supervisory Service and Korea Development Bank(KDB) among others.

The KDB, which is the company's main creditor, said headway was made in the four self-rescue plans that Taeyoung had submitted when applying for the debt restructuring, adding that creditors will continue consultations based on such progress.

The four plans include injection of all of 154-point-nine billion won, or around 118 million U.S. dollars, from the sale of Taeyoung Industry and sale of subsidiary Ecorbit, with proceeds to be directed toward the construction firm, as well as the pursuit of a sale of its subsidiary BlueOne.

The group, which completed payment of 154-point-nine billion won from selling Taeyoung Industry on Monday, said it will faithfully fulfill the remaining three plans, while drawing up additional measures in consultation with the KDB.

As he urged the construction firm to gain the trust of its creditors with another self-rescue plan, Choi called on the financers to proceed normally with workout procedures once they confirm Taeyoung's determination toward self-rescue.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >