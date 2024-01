Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has picked Korea University Law School Professor Chung Young-hwan to head its party nomination committee for the April general elections.PPP chief spokesperson Park Jeong-ha told reporters on Monday that party interim chief Han Dong-hoon introduced Chung as a figure with a good sense of balance.Han plans to consult with Chung to select members for the party nomination committee.Meanwhile, the PPP recruited four former ministers and vice minister as part of the first round of recruitment since Han came to concurrently serve as the head of the party's committee for talent-scouting.They are ex-agriculture minister Chung Hwang-keun, former industry minister Bang Moon-kyu, former second vice finance minister Kim Wan-sup and Lee Ki-soon who has previously served as vice gender equality minister.