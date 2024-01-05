Parliamentary Committee Passes Bill to Create State Space Agency

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee has passed a bill seeking to establish a space agency similar to the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration.The bill was passed in a subcommittee meeting on Monday before also passing in a full session later, some nine months after the government submitted it to parliament.If the bill is passed by the Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and then during a plenary session, the new agency could be set up in May or June in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province with implementation four months after promulgation.The legislation aims to establish the envisioned agency under the science ministry with oversight by the national space council.Establishing an aerospace agency was one of President Yoon Suk Yeol's campaign pledges to secure competitiveness in the global space industry and vitalize the country's aerospace sector.Also on Monday, the parliamentary science committee passed a bill seeking revisions to the space development promotion act that would make the president head of the national space council. Currently the prime minister leads the council.