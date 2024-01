Photo : YONHAP News

Former People Power Party(PPP) chief Lee Jun-seok announced the first policy initiatives of his soon-to-be-established party on Monday that included broadcasting reforms.An a press conference, Lee said his party will push for a revision to the Broadcasting Act pertaining to the appointment of presidents of public broadcasters such as the Korea Broadcasting System(KBS), Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation(MBC) and the Educational Broadcasting System(EBS).Lee said the right to veto the appointment of a chief should be given to broadcasting company employees, and not the president or the ruling and opposition parties.He added that requiring candidates to have more than ten years of experience in the industry will prevent the appointment of candidates without any relevant background.Regarding the financial resources of KBS and EBS, Lee vowed to abolish the licensing fee and replace them through tax support.