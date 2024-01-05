Doctors Groups File Complaint over Airlifting DP Chief after Attack

Photo : YONHAP News

Doctors groups have filed a complaint against Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung over the airlift to Seoul National University Hospital after he was attacked in Busan last week.The Korean Pediatric Association and the Pyeongtaek Medical Association jointly filed obstruction of business complaints with the prosecution against Lee, as well as DP lawmakers Cheon Jun-ho and Jung Chung-rae.At a press conference, the groups claimed that Lee and the others disrupted operations at Seoul National University Hospital and Pusan National University Hospital, while violating the Emergency Medical Service Act by requesting helicopter transport even though it was not an emergency.The complaint contends that there was no medical reason to transfer the DP chief to the Seoul hospital in a situation where the Busan facility was better capable of handling as a state-designated regional trauma center.However, the doctor in charge of Lee's surgery said last week that the highly complicated nature of the procedure required an experienced vascular surgeon.