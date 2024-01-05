JCS: Military to Continue Artillery Firing, Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) says suspended live-fire drills will resume since inter-Korean buffer zones stipulated in the 2018 military agreement have been nullified with North Korea's artillery provocations.JCS spokesperson Lee Sung-jun said on Monday that the zones pertaining to the land, sea and air no longer stand since the regime committed over three-thousand-600 violations and conducted artillery firing in the Yellow Sea for three consecutive days.Lee said that the South Korean military will begin to conduct live-fire drills according to its own plans rather than individually responding to enemy provocations.Responding to claims by Kim Yo-jong, the sister of regime leader Kim Jong-un, that the North deceived the South by detonating explosives on Saturday, Lee said the military is capable of distinguishing explosions and artillery and that it detected the number and location of the rounds.The JCS said the North fired about 60 rounds of artillery into waters off the west coast on Saturday, but Pyongyang claimed it detonated explosives 60 times to simulate the sound of 130-millimeter coastal artillery in a deceptive operation against the South.