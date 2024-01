Photo : YONHAP News

Police have apprehended a suspected accomplice of the suspect in last week's attack of Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung.KBS has learned that the suspected accomplice, a man in his 70s, was apprehended in South Chungcheong Province on Sunday on the suspicion of aiding and abetting.The Busan Metropolitan Police said they are looking into the alleged accomplice, who had promised to send a letter to the attacker via mail after the crime had been committed.The letter refers to an eight-page memo the attacker, identified by surname Kim, had claimed to have submitted to the police, explaining his motive behind the crime.Police say the suspected accomplice has denied any involvement with the crime.