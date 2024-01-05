Spy Agency says North Korea Supplying Hamas with Weapons

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Intelligence Service(NIS) has concurred with a report by Voice of America(VOA) contending that North Korea is supplying weapons to the Palestinian militant group Hamas.South Korea's spy agency confirmed the VOA report on Monday that included a picture of a deconstructed rocket with a fuse containing markings in the Korean alphabet as is the middle part of the North's F-7 rocket.The NIS said it is currently collecting evidence regarding the scale and timing of North Korea's supplying of weapons to Hamas, but added that it would be difficult to release the evidence.The VOA last Friday reported that Hamas was using North Korean-made weapons and posted a photo of the fuse of a F-7 rocket-propelled grenade launcher with Korean markings.The agency also confirmed comments by U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby last week that Russia is using ballistic missiles provided by the North in the war against Ukraine.