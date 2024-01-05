N. Korea Fires Artillery for 3rd Day, JCS Refutes Deception Claims

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korea continued to fire artillery shells into the Yellow Sea on Sunday, the third straight day of artillery firings. Pyongyang claimed that Saturday’s provocation was a deceptive operation against South Korea, but Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff quickly dismissed the assertion.Tom McCarthy has the details.Report: North Korea’s artillery provocations carried into the third consecutive day on Sunday.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Sunday that North Korea fired some 90 shells into waters north of South Korea’s Yeonpyeong Island for about 70 minutes from 4 p.m.The South Korean military detected that the shells fell into the buffer zone north of the Northern Limit Line, the de-facto maritime border in the Yellow Sea, with no damage to South Korea.The official added that there was no plan for a military response, as was the case with the second day of artillery-firing on Saturday upon assessment that the shells were fired in a less provocative direction, although Friday’s barrage of some 200 rounds was met with a live-fire drill by South Korea.The JCS said North Korea fired about 60 rounds of artillery into waters off the west coast on Saturday, but Pyongyang claimed it detonated explosives 60 times to simulate the sound of 130-millimeter coastal artillery in a deceptive operation against South Korea.In a statement released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Sunday, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of regime leader Kim Jong-un, said that the South’s military misjudged the explosions as expected.The JCS, for its part, said that the military’s detection assets did in fact pick up 60 shells fired on Saturday and dismissed Kim’s claim as rudimentary psychological warfare.On Monday, South Korean military source said that the rounds were bookended by a total of around ten explosive detonations, the first of its kind intended as a deception.Tom McCarthy, KBS WORLD Radio News.