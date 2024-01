Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Interior and Safety on Monday discussed response measures with related ministries and 17 major municipal governments as the central region is forecast to see heavy snowfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.The ministry called to scatter deicing salt in areas vulnerable to ice formation in order to prevent any vehicular accidents or other safety accidents involving pedestrians.It also urged the public to use public transportation as much as possible and drivers to slow down and maintain safety distances.The Korea Meteorological Administration has forecast that the inland areas of Gyeonggi Province will see up to 15 centimeters of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday while Seoul will observe up to ten centimeters of snow.The amount of expected snowfall is enough for issuance of a special advisory on heavy snowfall.