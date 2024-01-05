Bill Banning Dog Meat Passes Legislation and Judiciary Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Monday passed a special bill on banning the breeding and slaughter of dogs for meat consumption.In a full session, the committee passed the bill that prohibits breeding, slaughter, distribution and sales of dogs and their meat products for human consumption.Those who slaughter dogs will face up to three years in prison or a maximum fine of 30 million won, or around 23-thousand U.S. dollars, while those who breed dogs and distribute dog meat will face up to two years or a fine of up to 20 million won.The bill also requires breeders, butchers, distributors and restaurant owners in the industry to report to their local governments on their facilities and business operations, after which the central or local governments will provide support as they transition into other types of business.Clauses stipulating penalties for violators will be put into effect three years after the bill is promulgated to allow a grace period.The bill is set to be put to a vote at a plenary session on Tuesday.