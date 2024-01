Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is set to raise the level of emergency system from 11 p.m. Monday on snow removal as heavy snow of up to eight centimeters are forecast in the capital city and surrounding regions.According to city officials, Level One will be proactively issued from 11 p.m., which will then be further raised to Level Two from 8 a.m. Tuesday, when snowfall is projected to begin.The city government will mobilize eight-thousand-488 personnel and one-thousand-168 snow removal equipment to prevent any public inconvenience.Under Level Two, the city will extend by 30 minutes the period when additional subway trains and buses are allocated for rush-hour commuters. This applies to Subway Lines One to Eight and city buses that run on all routes.The city has urged citizens to take public transportation and to wear shoes with wide soles or hiking boots to avoid slipping on icy roads.