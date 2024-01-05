Snow to Hit Nation on Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Snow is forecast to hit the nation on Tuesday beginning with the capital region and Gangwon Province in the morning.The Korea Meteorological Administration said more than 20 centimeters of heavy snow is expected for Gyeonggi and the inland areas of Gangwon Province until Wednesday, while more than ten centimeters of snow is forecast for Seoul, Incheon and the western coastal areas of Gyeonggi Province.The northern parts of North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang provinces are expected to receive five to 15 centimeters, while the southern parts of North Chungcheong and eastern North Jeolla are likely to see three to ten centimeters.The weather agency advised people to use public transportation when commuting to and from work on Tuesday, citing a possibility that vehicles may get stranded due to heavy snow.Afternoon highs for Tuesday are expected to range from one to ten degrees Celsius, including three degrees in Seoul, two to four degrees higher than Monday.