Nat’l Assembly to Handle Pending Bills in Plenary Session Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is set to handle a number of pending bills in a plenary session on Tuesday, the last day of the December extraordinary session, which may include a special act aimed at shedding light on the Itaewon crowd crush that claimed 159 lives in 2022.Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo proposed a compromise calling for the formation of a special investigation committee without a special counsel probe, with implementation postponed until after the April general elections.The floor leaders of the ruling and opposition party are continuing last-minute negotiations based on the mediation but have yet to reach a final agreement.The plenary session is also expected to pass bills to establish an independent space and aerospace agency and another to ban the breeding and slaughter of dogs for consumption.However, the Tuesday session is unlikely to vote on a set of bills on special counsel investigations into the so-called "Five Billion Won Club" in the Daejang-dong development scandal and First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged stock manipulation.A floor official of the ruling People Power Party said on Monday that the bills will not be put to a vote on Tuesday due to disinclination from the main opposition Democratic Party.