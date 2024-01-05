Current Account Posts Surplus for 7th Straight Month in November

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea logged a current account surplus for the seventh consecutive month in November.According to data from the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the country’s current account surplus for the month reached four-point-06 billion U.S. dollars.While the current account has remained in the black for seven months in a row, the combined surplus for the first eleven months of last year stood at 27-point-four billion dollars, up about 300 million dollars from the same period of the previous year.Individually, the goods account continued an eight-month surplus streak at over seven billion dollars.Exports increased seven percent on-year to 56-point-four billion dollars in November, expanding for the second consecutive month with a rebound in October after declining for 14 months straight, while imports slipped eight percent on-year to 49-point-four billion dollars.The services account deficit widened to two-point-13 billion dollars in November.