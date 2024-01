Photo : YONHAP News

The police have released a man in his 70s who was apprehended on Monday on suspicion of aiding and abetting the attacker of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung in Busan last week.According to the Busan Metropolitan Police on Tuesday, the man was let go in consideration of his age, a relatively minor role in the crime, a lack of risk for both flight and destruction of evidence as well as the fact that charges can be substantiated based on testimony.The man was apprehended in South Chungcheong Province on Sunday for promising the attacker, identified by his surname Kim, to send a letter to him via mail after the crime had been committed.The letter refers to an eight-page memo the attacker claimed to have submitted to the police that explained his motive behind the crime.