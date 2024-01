Photo : YONHAP News

About one percent of the population in the Gaza Strip has reportedly been killed in the three months of war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas that erupted on October 7.CNN issued the report on Monday, citing statistics from the Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah, which announced earlier in the day that at least 22-thousand-835 people have been killed in the enclave since the war started.CNN calculated that the death toll means one percent of the total pre-war population of two-point-27 million in Gaza has been killed.The ministry compiles the death toll based on data from hospitals in Gaza, which also reported that an additional 58-thousand-416 people have been injured, two-point-six percent of the enclave’s population.For the other side, Israel’s count for Hamas’ massacre on October 7 is about 12-hundred deaths, with about 240 abducted.