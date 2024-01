Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol called on the public sector to sincerely consider how to implement state policies more effectively so that the general public can feel change in their everyday lives.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon equated an unknown policy to a nonexistent one, urging officials to be concerned about the kind of information delivered to the people and how to do so from the public's perspective.The president then called for effort to make the new year one of recovery in the livelihoods of the people, anticipating all ministries to join efforts as a unified team to promptly and definitely fulfill state tasks.Yoon said the reflection of revised policies in people’s daily lives should lead to an acceleration in the nation’s push to make a new leap in 2024.