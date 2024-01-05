Heavy Snow Advisories Issued for Seoul & Gyeonggi, Gangwon Prov.

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snow advisories have been issued for Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province as well as the inland regions of eastern Gangwon Province.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, zero-point-seven centimeters of snow had accumulated in Seoul, zero-point-nine centimeters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province and zero-point-six centimeters in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province.As much as three centimeters of snow per hour is forecast for the central region and southern inland areas in the afternoon, with three to ten centimeters expected for Seoul, five to 15 in the central region, and over 20 centimeters in Gangwon's mountainous areas.A heavy snow advisory is issued when five or more centimeters of snow is expected to accumulate in a 24-hour period, with a warning prompted by a forecast of 20 centimeters or more.The interior ministry has raised the heavy snow crisis alert from the lowest "attention" to second-lowest "caution" on the four-tier scale as of 10 a.m., enacting the Level One emergency response posture of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.Authorities called for continual snow removal to prevent public inconvenience during rush hour and to increase public access to deicing salt boxes in alleyways, on bridges and in parks.