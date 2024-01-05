Confirmation Hearing Report for Foreign Minister Nominee Adopted

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties have adopted a confirmation hearing report for foreign minister nominee Cho Tae-yul.The parliamentary foreign affairs committee adopted the report during a plenary session on Tuesday, with an overall assessment that the nominee is qualified for the job thanks to his experience as a career diplomat and lack of shortcomings in his personal life.The report also included dissenting opinions about his suitability, citing an alleged role in the judicial meddling of the Park Geun-hye administration to delay a ruling on compensation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.Cho’s speculated involvement was the center of a partisan clash during his hearing on Monday, with the opposition accusing the former second vice foreign minister of discussing the matter with Lim Jong-hoon, the deputy at the National Court Administration at the time.A delayed ruling was desired by the Park government in exchange for an expansion of the dispatch of judges overseas.Both the ruling party and Cho contended that the incident did not constitute judicial power abuse.