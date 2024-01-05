NSO to Establish 3rd Deputy Post in Charge of Economic Security

Photo : KBS News

The National Security Office(NSO) at the presidential office will establish a new division led by a third deputy in charge of economic security.According to the top office on Tuesday, the reorganization introducing the position of third deputy national security adviser will take place on Thursday in a bid to more effectively respond to economic security challenges, such as worsening geopolitical risks.The three deputies under the NSO will each oversee matters pertaining to diplomatic security, defense security and economic security.Wang Yun-jong, presidential secretary for economic security, has been tapped to fill the new post, which will also oversee science and technology as well as cyber security.Noting that major economies approach the economy, trade and cutting-edge technology from a national security perspective, the top office said that the latest reorganization is expected to help enhance domestic firms' competitiveness and stabilize public livelihoods.