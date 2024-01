Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution launched a raid of the Presidential Archives in an investigation into the appointment of former Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker and Eastar Jet founder Lee Sang-jik as the head of the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency in 2018.The Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office on Tuesday sent investigators to the archives in Sejong City to secure related documents to delve into the process.The raid is seemingly linked to Lee's appointment in exchange for the hiring of former President Moon Jae-in’s ex-son-in-law as a high-ranking executive at Eastar’s Thailand office that raised eyebrows due to a lack of aviation industry experience.The latest raid comes after the Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office raided the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, Korea SMEs and Startups Agency and the Ministry of Personnel Management last November.