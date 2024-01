Photo : YONHAP News

A legal revision compelling courts to hand down prison sentences for attempted murder convictions in cases of child abuse will be submitted to the National Assembly.According to the justice ministry on Tuesday, the revision bill has been approved by the Cabinet in a bid to end suspended prison terms for failed attempts to murder children as is prescribed by sentencing guidelines.Following the planned revision, those that have failed in carrying out child homicide will face a minimum of seven years in prison on a new charge of attempted murder in child abuse.The revision bill also stipulates that abused children can be sent to relatives under protective orders instead of state facilities.Prosecutors investigating a child abuse case will be able to claim an extension, cancellation or change of temporary measures affecting the abused child to ensure there is no vacuum in protection.